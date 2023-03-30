Vivo launches new film for the V27 Series

29 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Vivo, smartphone, has launched a film for its latest innovation, the vivo V27 Series that captures photos with its industry-first Wedding Style Portrait Feature. Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the film revolves around Karan Wahi helping his bride-to-be, Anya Singh, celebrate the wedding ceremonies.

Karun Arora, Head of Marketing Communications at vivo India, said: “At vivo, consumer orientation is the centre point of all our work and we’ve always believed in offering products that add value to our consumers lives. A practice that encourages us to proactively study their needs, lifestyle and most importantly culture. Speaking of culture, Indian weddings are a great source of inspiration for us. Wedding photos capture a moment that’s gone forever, and we at vivo want to be a part of that journey that even if consumer look at a picture for a second and think of it all his life and for the same we are delighted to launch a phone that is designed specifically to bring the best out of our beloved wedding moments with India’s 1st Wedding Style Portrait Feature. Our beautiful film endorses its use to perfection giving us the confidence that our young audience will love putting their wedding moments in the spotlight with their V27 Series smartphone.”

Talking about the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Our latest campaign for the vivo V27 Series is an ode to the big fat Indian wedding. It is a wholesome, sweet and emotional take on how all the precious moments of an Indian wedding are incomplete without your loved ones, especially a close sibling. The sleek look of the phone along with the smart wedding styles add to the charm of the film, presenting the phone as a must-have for the wedding season. As a story, we believe a lot of people will be able to connect with it instantly.”