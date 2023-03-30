Valvoline launches its new TVC campaign

29 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Valvoline Cummins, engine oil maker and lubricant manufacturer, launches its new TVC campaign to introduce Champ 4T fuel efficient engine oil.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Ipshita Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Valvoline Cummins India JV, said: “Our new campaign reinforces the brand’s promise of continuous innovation that has been a constant for us, for over 150 years. The inspiration for this campaign has come from the most common question that a person asks with regards to mileage ‘Kitna Deti Hai’ and how we at Valvoline are constantly innovating to bring solutions like Champ 4T fuel efficient. India is moving forward, and we are determined to provide optimum solutions to fuel the ambitions of our bikers to help them with better mileage at an affordable price.”

On the curation of the film Shiveshwar Raj Singh, National Creative Head, Innocean Worldwide India added: “The brief was to build a strong narrative around the Valvoline Champ 4T fuel efficiency innovation, a key benefit for cost-conscious customers who want to maximize mileage. It’s a slice of life ad where two strangers from similar background get talking. Here, two sales professionals get talking about their bikes and mileage. A typical setup which results in a quick banter which allows us to naturally segue into the product. The advantage of 8% extra mileage which Valvoline delivers is built into their conversation in a way that will surprise everybody. A relatable piece that will surely grab the target audience.”