TV9 Network to host Financial Freedom Summit today (Mar 15)

15 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Money9, India’s first and only multimedia multilingual personal finance platform, promoted by TV9 Network, will host a day long Financial Freedom Summit (FFS) in Mumbai today.

The Financial Freedom Summit (FFS) comes in the backdrop of India’s first independent country wide personal finance survey conducted by Money9 late last year.

While India has made significant strides in its financial inclusion agenda during the last decade, the Money9 Personal Finance Survey found out that we were yet far away from achieving our true goal of financial freedom for 1.4 billion citizens of the country. The Survey also highlighted several other gap areas in the inclusion ecosystem.

To bridge the gap, TV9 Financial Freedom Summit (FFS) has gathered top policy makers, BFSI leaders and regulators to deliberate through the day for a robust action plan.

Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, will deliver the inaugural address. Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, will deliver the valedictory address.

Speaking about the Summit, Barun Das, MD & CEO, TV9 Network, said: “India has truly fast tracked the financial freedom agenda during the last decade. But given the gigantic inequity that we started with, we have yet a long road to traverse. TV9 Financial Freedom Summit is a modest effort to help identify bottlenecks and recommend a mitigation plan.”

The day-long Summit will feature power sessions and theme keynotes to drive the financial inclusion agenda.