These are a few of my favourite creatives…

29 Mar,2023

By Sanjeev Kotnala

Vermajee, my mentor, asked if I had seen some good work in advertising and communication recently and why they didn’t make it to my blog and article. I realised that the audience might be feeling the same way, despite my appreciating the work I liked. It was time for me to list some creative hits of recent times. No, this is not a universal sample, as many good works could have escaped my attention, but I liked and enjoyed these few. And for a change, I killed my urge to title it: Good, Bad and Ugly.

Apart from my TV viewing, newspaper reading and regular digital interaction, my exposure to creative work is thanks to @Beastoftraal on Twitter, Gokul Krishnamurthy column ‘ Work that speaks’, Economic Times updates and Campaign. If I missed some work that should have been a part of this- do let me know.

Hyatt: We put the ‘you’ in your wedding.

How one wishes that things could be so smooth in a marriage. HYATT promises (or over promises) that special smooth destination wedding because they care for the details and go out of their way to make that special day memorable for you. Hyatt puts the ‘You’ in the wedding!

It is different that the party would be more comfortable with a large team of wedding planners at such weddings than the hotel staff. The trust factor with hotels in events is still not high, which may be the reason for the communication.

The instances framed in the communication are relatable and interestingly done. One hopes the brand lives up to the promise because the day is special for the stakeholders, and a bad experience would kill it. The campaign did remind me of the ‘I TAKE CAHRGE’, a successful internal campaign developed by Lintas for Oberoi hotels in the early nineties.

Falling in Love: Home Centre

I was misled entirely when I watched the Home Centre ad for the first time. Then I watched it, again and again to appreciate how the whole story. How the mind was purposefully diverted, and I enjoyed the little diversions.

I find the ad again long; however, it holds the interest, and maybe the subject demands that the story is told ever so gently. Watch it and see how it traps you. The communication may take time to be appreciated, but such work impact remains longer.

Make My Trip: Hotel Refund

I like Make My Trip’s ads more than their product and services.

Now, that is courageous of the brand. In the last few years, one has seen so many complaints about hotel and travel bookings with MMT that one has personally shifted loyalties. Maybe the brand must have realised the issue and appreciated the traveller’s desire for this freedom resulting in this communication. Hopefully, MMT is ready with better service. The cancellation charges on hotels and airlines are really frustrating for any traveller. This is not the first time MMT is talking in this language. One remembers their MMT pe book kiya and Zero cancellation charge communication.

This ad series reiterates the advantage of consistently using the same brand ambassador – Alia and Ranveer. Both perform admirably in different situations and characters. And then I do love multiple creative campaigns with synergy.

The Times of India: Ad Flipbook

It is not a new idea, but it is well executed. A similar idea was executed in early 2012 by the Dainik Bhaskar Group. The format of the physical book restricted the reach.

The Times of India digital flip book avatar demonstrates to the clients and agencies the possibilities in innovative shapes and sizes with Times of India.

The underlying thought ‘because one size does not fit all’ is so true that brands are blind to it. However, a digital version gives a higher reach, but the real feel is missed. Hope the teams have a whole set of sample prints to share with the agencies and clients.

To succeed, rate and offer renationalisation is needed, which the masters in space marketing- Times of India does the best.

Ashok Leyland: 75 years

“Koi Manzil Door Nahin” is the new campaign part of the 75th-year celebration of Ashok Leyland. It continues with the life impact stories- the transformation the commercial vehicle promises in the customers’ lives. It is reassuring under ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’, which means no dream or destination is too far. The brand promises to be with the customers in this journey. Hopefully, this ad is a minor part of a more extensive detailed programme.

Tanishq: Dream

I love it for the simplicity and the twist at the end of this UGADI new year ad . And the question that I raised at the end is very pertinent. I am also happy that Tansihq, for a change, did not find some fault and suggested changes in Hindu rituals and traditions. It is nice to see the brand and take the route of reflecting on the positives.

Tanishq had a lovely ad on women’s day titled superwoman; it presented the other side of her being a human too. Not something new or surprising, but the presentation is quite nice. Though I still find it to be too long.

Skore: Can’t miss to change the game

The SKORE ad I first saw with WPL telecast, is so simple and so apt with the proposition of Change the game. Just watch it. The brand Skore has been doing some good work. Interesting is also the work of Love-Depot by TTK the manufacturer and marketer of Skore Nothing.

Net-net

Some good creative work is happening in the industry, but one rarely finds something superlative or excellent. I have in past written about the campaign, Samsonite- Tested like samsonite and Cadbury- Kisi Aur Ki Khushi . Another addition to list is Dhan – for nothing but sheer clear TG definition and focus.