The More The Merrier

01 Mar,2023

By Sanjeev Kotnala

I believe in using multiple creatives to reiterate the message. It not only keeps the interest alive but also strongly makes the point. Multiple creatives are more effective when there is continuity, they are linked with a character or strong slogan, take the story forward or are humour based.

In my last week’s article, I suggested using multiple creatives by banks and payment platforms to collectively address the issue of safe digital payments – an industry problem.

Many brands have used multiple creatives to their advantage. A few examples are Rajasthan Tourism – Musicsthan , Janesthan and other series, Coca-Cola- Thanda Matlab Coca Cola , Amazon- Chonkpur ke cheeta h, Aapni Dukhaan, Dinshaw’s- Wakao series, Voltas AC- Murthy series , Cred – celebrity series , Policy Bazar – 1 cr ka life insurance , AajTak- the black and white series- Sabse Tez , Tata Sky – Chota recharge .

In recent times, with the attention span of the audience dropping fast and the brands focussing on digital media more and more, the need for such linked multiple creatives (the shorter the better) reiterating the same message gets enhanced. As they depict different scenarios, the chances of them hitting home with relevant audience sub-segments are much higher. One finds humour-based multiple creatives to work better. As they are more engaging and involving.

Amazon – Aaj kya Khareeda? #aajkyakhareeda

Amazon uses Multiple Creatives in the campaign Toh Aaj Kya Khareeda. There are different product categories and relationships under play.

Brother-sister – where the sister buys a deo for the brother and asks him to stop using her personal care product. Grandfather and Grandson – where the grandfather has purchased just batteries at Amazon. The neighbour – where the housewife shares the everyday items she ordered and even states the everyday things expected in the next delivery. Husband-wife – where the wife playfully suggests that she had ordered stuff for her husband.

The creative strongly drives home the message: Whatever you need, from personal care to stationery, groceries to utensils, you get everything on Amazon! Roz ka samaan Amazon par. And there is a subliminal message that people use Amazon for the most minor things. Moreover, people are buying something daily that simultaneously speaks of trust and ease.

I wish the brand went a bit quirkier and even showed things people don’t think they will get and buy on Amazon or things that amazon has now made easier to buy.

CADBURY- KISI AUR KI KHUSHI

As a brand, Cadbury has used Multiple Creatives to powerfully deliver a message and establish the brand’s Goodness, sharing, caring, and love elements. It even stands for saying Thank you – and now in participating in someone else’s happiness. The brand has multiple creatives exploring various situations. The newspaper Hawker and his client in house 302 test riding his new cycle. The employee gets an increment , and everyone celebrates. The lady opening a new parlour and the madam of the parlour where she used to work comes in as her first client to mark the occasion. And the one that I liked the most- the liftman video getting 10,000 views making him a social media star – and so the residents of the building comes to congratulate him. And the brand has also taken it to ground activation- celebrating the house help birthdays . The creatives are simple, dubbed into regional languages, and work equally well.

TATA CAPITAL – QUICK PERSONAL HOME/BUSINESS AND LOANS AGAINST SECURITIES

Tata, across brands, seems to acknowledge that you need to press a different nerve to tap different segments. To create relevance and impact, the segment must have a slice-of-life situation to relate to. And with the added touch of humour, the message could be delivered efficiently. Be it Tata Sky or Tata Tea, or Tata Capital, the format of a relatable problem is resolved efficiently and with a smile. In the case of Tata capital – QUICK LOAN is the message, and the promise of quickness is delivered digitally in situations with a smile. Be it for marriage , home , personal , education or business loan against securities.

PIRAMAL FINANCE. HUM KAGAZ SE JYADA NEYAT DEKTEY HAI.

An unbelievable promise in the loan market, but it had to be communicated well. Here are the two decent attempts- but I think they need to explore more and show different scenarios- strata- a business that can benefit from it. Including the family members and the actual situations is a nice touch for the Lohaar and the Home Loan ads. Though in this case, the ads are not that short but are short enough to keep the interest alive and engaged.

NET-NET

In the era of a short attention span, a series of Multiple creatives (the shorter, the better) reiterating the message can be more effective. It allows one to address different nuances of the same issue, thus making it more relevant to a broader audience. Try it out.

It does not in any way suggest that a single communication exposed with the desired frequency will not work. As the choice will always be determined by the message and the category. I always suggest investing more in the creative process, even at the cost of compromising a bit of media weight. And in the current media scenario and audience interaction with media, I think multiple short creatives can deliver better results.

