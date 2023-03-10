The Montreux Advertising Festival entries open till March 31

By Our Staff
The 34th edition of Golden Award of Montreux Advertising Festival is scheduled this year at Montreux Switzerland in April, 2023. Montreux Festival has been a precursor to Cannes for 30 years now and is one of Europe’s premier Advertising, Media, Digital & Design Festivals.
At last year’s Montreux Festival, Indian entries were successful and they won 4 Golds and 9 Finalist Certificates. BC Webwise, Blink Digital, Cog Culture and Tree Design won a Gold each. HT Labs, Blink Digital and BC Webwise won 2 Finalists each while Cog Culture won 3 Finalists. The Grand Prix of the Golden Award of Montreux was presented to Energy BBDO Chicago.