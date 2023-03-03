Tendulkar bats for Savlon

03 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Savlon Swasth India Mission unveiled former cricketing star Sachin Tendulkar as its ‘Hand Ambassador’.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign features a series of films that take an unexpected route by featuring Sachin Tendulkar’s Hand as their chief protagonist – bringing the importance of hand hygiene to everyone’s notice and reminding people in his inimitable style, to remember to wash their hands.

Said Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited: “Washing hands with soap or handwash is a critical part of everyday hygiene, which helps us maintain overall health. This needs continuous emphasis and engagement to build a healthy habit for children in particular and society at large. Savlon Swasth India Mission has been at the forefront of enabling this behavioral change in hand hygiene. We are very happy to have Sachin on board, who himself has been a strong advocate of this practice as the “Hand Ambassador” for Savlon Swasth India Mission”