TBWA appoinst Ranjeev Vij as MD

02 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

TBWA\India has appointed Ranjeev Vij to the role of managing director, Nissan United 3.0 and Executive Director north, with immediate effect. In his new role, Vij will be tasked with further elevating the impact of the Nissan United team, along with “driving an ambitious growth strategy for the agency”. He moves to TBWA from Adfactors PR where he led digital-first integrated creative mandates with the company and helped scale up its digital practice.

Speaking on Vij’s appointment, Govind Pandey, chief executive officer at TBWA\India said: “Having someone with Ranjeev’s unique blend of expertise in the intersection of consumer experience, technology, data, and design will only further accelerate our ambition to be the leader in total brand experience and disruptive thinking. We look forward to what will be a very exciting year for the team and the business.”