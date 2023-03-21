Tanishq launches digital film to celebrate Ugadi collection

21 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Tanishq Jewellers, brand from the house of Tata, has launched a digital film to commemorate the Ugadi festival on 22 March. Tanishq’s first-ever digital film for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana is a celebration of brand’s Ugadi collection ‘Vardhini’. It is conceptualised by Tanishq and Mind Your Language Creative Services.

Speaking on the launch of the film and the collection, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said:“Today, women are yearning to carve an identity for themselves and are creators of their own narrative. The film is a tribute to the women who prosper and thrive in all their might and the Vardhini collection is truly a celebration of her extraordinary beauty and beliefs that make her stand apart.”

Deepan Ramachandran, Creative Director- Mind Your Language!, added: “Tanishq, like the protagonist Swati in our Ugadi film, has always stood out with their progressive and new thoughts. Their brief to us was to straddle the conventional celebration of Ugadi with the new-age thinking of today’s woman. That’s when we asked ourselves – Why shouldn’t today’s woman dream differently? We found the answer in the story of Swati.”