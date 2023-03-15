South Indian Bank launches new brand campaign

15 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

South Indian Bank today in its 94th year, marks a milestone in its journey as it announces its new brand campaign, “Trust meets Tech since 1929.” The campaign will be released in multiple languages across India.

Said Azmat Habibulla, Chief Marketing Officer, South Indian Bank: “At South Indian Bank, we wish to endear ourselves to India’s younger audiences and enable our loyal customers to embrace new technologies. We want to become the preferred banker to India’s youth on the back of our digital and tech-savvy operations and the trust instilled in us by our millions of customers and generations of families, over nine decades. Since we originated from India’s Southern parts, we are renowned across the region. We aspire to move beyond our traditional bastions and make ourselves more popular across India. Our PAN India brand campaign with a digital focus will center on our key attributes of trust and technology.”