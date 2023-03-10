Sourav Ganguly bats for Rich Marie biscuits range

09 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Bisk Farm, biscuit & bakery brands from the house of Saj Food, has launched a new television commercial campaign for its popular Rich Marie biscuits range, featuring former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly.

Vijay Kr. Singh, Managing Director, Saj Food said: “Our association with Sourav Ganguly goes back a long way and our Rich Marie segment is one of the most popular biscuits range from the Bisk Farm portfolio. With his charismatic personality and mass appeal, we are confident that this campaign will connect with our target audience and drive sales for Rich Marie biscuits. The campaign comes with an exciting offer where lucky customers can win gold coins. We are confident that all biscuit lovers and Dada’s fans will enjoy this offer as much as they love our Rich Marie biscuits.”