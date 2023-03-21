So what’s the hottest thing set to happen in Indian media? Goafest 2023, May 24-26.

21 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

The images you see here give us the weather on May 24, 2023 in Goa and also what it has been in the past. Thirty-odd degrees is nothing. What we see in Mumbai and Delhi is worse. But look at the humidity: 74%. Numbers may not give a good indicator of things, but the fact is that Goa in May can be horribly hot. Or let’s be positive and say: fantastically hot. Except if there is an early onset of the rains, which is also not unlikely (note to Ramu kaka: please remind us to carry chhaata).

All of it builds the excitement around the region’s biggest (and hottest) advertising festival: Goafest. Co-hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the Advertising Club, Goafest 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 24, 25 and 26 in Goa. At the Grand Hyatt in Bambolim. Also scheduled is the 54th edition of the Abby awards. In addition to the awards, there will be presentations and sessions by leading industry experts, plus 10 knowledge-sharing masterclasses.

Announcing Goafest 2023, Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia GroupM and President, Advertising Agencies Association of India: “Goafest has cemented its position as the most admirable creative festival in South Asia that truly brings together the best of creative and marketing professionals. Our goal is to offer our industry colleagues three power-packed days of learning, engagement, interactivity and curiosity. We are confident that this year’s edition will be the biggest and best yet, leaving each attendee with valuable learnings and benefiting the industry as a whole.”

Added Jaideep Gandhi, Chairperson Goafest 2023: “Year after year, Goafest has evolved and innovated, making it the most relevant advertising festival in India. From knowledge-sharing sessions to exclusive speakers, we are certain of having guests from across the globe that will benefit the industry, especially younger professionals, this year as well. For the first time, various committees involving senior industry leaders have been formed thus making the event all-inclusive and broad-based for the entire advertising industry. We look forward to curating a festival that drives participation and empowers the fraternity thus positioning India as a sharper contender in the global advertising landscape.”

Said Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club: “We believe it is imperative that we celebrate the industry and Goafest enables us to do exactly this. The festival empowers the industry to push creative boundaries and think beyond existing possibilities. We look forward to another year of firsts at Goafest 2023 and encourage India’s creative economy to participate actively.”

So, are we headed to Goa? Of course, we are. As always.