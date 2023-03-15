Sideways partners with Brillare skin care brand for campaign

15 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Brillare, hair & skin-care brand, has launched a campaign with a new packaging and communication strategy. The new packaging features a front-of-pack labelling system that clearly lists all the ingredients, and its concentration, in each product. The campaign is created by Sideways Consulting agency.

Said Jigar Patel, CEO – Brillare: “We’re proud to be a brand that’s leading the way, not only in formulation efficacy, but also in customer empowerment.We’re not worried about revealing our formulation. We are committed to a business philosophy that prioritizes the use of ingredient efficacy over greenwashing and misleading branding. We believe that it’s better for our customers to know what really makes skin & hair care products effective, and safe to use. This move is a testament to our commitment to set new standards for our category.”

Added Abhijit Avasthi, Founder- Sideways: “Even the most intelligent and discerning customer is susceptible to ‘stories’ when they stand in the personal care aisle in a store. With attractive bottles, each communicating its own story, do we really turn the bottle to look at facts? That’s why we want people to remember that ’stories’ don’t work on acne or hair fall- it’s the ingredients alone.”