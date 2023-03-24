Shemaroo partners with Web3 Consultancy Capital Block

24 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Shemaroo, media and entertainment entity, has joined forces with Capital Block, a top Web3 consultancy known for crafting fan engagement-based strategies for sports and entertainment brands. This strategic partnership aims to establish a global presence for Shemaroo’s Virtasy digital collectibles project within the NFT ecosystem. The collaboration leverages Capital Block’s expertise in Web3 and NFT strategy to establish Shemaroo’s Virtasy as a significant player in the global NFT ecosystem.

Capital Block, a globally renowned Web3 marketing agency, brings a wealth of experience in the sports and media industries to the table, making them the ideal partner for Shemaroo’s NFT project, Virtasy.

Speaking about the collaboration, Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo said: “Shemaroo has been a pioneer in adopting new technologies and cutting-edge solutions. Our partnership with Capital Block is the latest step in our ongoing quest to stay ahead of the curve. We are thrilled to collaborate with Capital Block, a true leader in the NFT industry, to establish a strong presence in the global NFT ecosystem. We recognize that marketing NFT projects requires specialized knowledge and skills, as it involves reaching a niche audience of collectors and investors who are interested in this new and emerging market. With Capital Block’s wealth of experience and expertise in the sports and media industries, we’re confident that we’ll be able to successfully navigate this complex landscape. This partnership is the perfect match, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Timothy Mangnall, CEO – Capital Block added: “We are delighted to be working with Shemaroo on this project. We believe that NFTs have the potential to transform the entertainment industry, and Shemaroo is well-positioned to lead this transformation. We look forward to collaborating with them to develop a strategy that will engage fans and enhance their global presence.”