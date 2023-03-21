Shemaroo fortifies top deck

21 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Shemaroo, media and entertainment house, has announced the appointment of two more key executives to further strengthen its leadership team. Arpit Mankar has been appointed as Head – Non-Bollywood Category and Abhishek Joshi will be Head of ShemarooMe, the OTT platform of Shemaroo.

Mankar will be responsible for developing content strategy for various regions in India and abroad, while Joshi will oversee the strategy, planning and operations of the platform.

Commenting on the new developments in the leadership team, Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo said: “We are excited to onboard Abhishek and Arpit in our leadership team at Shemaroo. Their proven track record and diverse skill sets will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive growth and innovation across various B2C businesses. I extend my heartiest congratulations and wish them great success in their new roles.”