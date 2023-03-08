Scaler launches three brand films

08 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Scaler, tech upskilling startup, launched a brand campaign that emphasises the importance of working professionals to focus on building their skill sets to continue their career growth.

Rahul Karthikeyan, Chief Marketing Officer, Scaler & Interviewbit, said: “Technology is advancing much faster than ever before. Tech professionals are often overwhelmed by the obligations and demands of the industry. With our new brand campaign, we want our professionals to continue the learning journey of acquiring new skill sets and adapting themselves to cater to the industry’s changing dynamics. With this campaign, we want to empower professionals to take control and steer their careers to success on their terms by grabbing the right kind of support and guidance available to them at the right time. Our creative team has managed to break away from conventional clutter by delivering a compelling message that will effectively reach the tech professional grappling with similar issues in any part of the country.”