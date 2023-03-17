Sanjeev Kotnala: Some don’ts for use of multiple creatives

16 Mar,2023

By Sanjeev Kotnala

In my earlier article, I wrote about using Multiple Creatives to enhance the impact and reach of the message. Many readers asked me- what should be avoided while creating multiple creatives and if there are some don’ts. Here is my answer based on my limited understanding as a consumer of such creative and long-time advertising experience as a marketer. Surprisingly, these do not restrict it to television or digital but operate on radio and print too and even outdoors.

GOOD EXAMPLES OF THE USE OF MULTIPLE CREATIVES

Some of the best examples of multiple creatives are Amazon Chonkpur ke Cheetahs , Tata Sky- 10 rupee ka chota recharge , CRED- celebrity series , Coke- Thanda Matlab Coca -cola. Make my trip- Ranveer- Alia series ( different situation- different message- same characters) and recent Samsonite- Tested like samsonite campaign- maybe the next one could be a boxer using it as a punching bag.

They all have one thing in common- the message is single and straightforward though the brand uses different stations are used to deliver – amplify it. However, many times may be most of the times the greed of using multiple messaging weaved into the same storyline leads to ineffectiveness and early bor3dom, whereas one of the main reasons for multiple creatives is to keep the engagement to keep peaking with the release of the next creative.

The creative usually is a judicious mix of Saam (The logic), Daam (the price), Dand (a feeling of what one is missing by not using or having it) and Bhed (the differentiator or the doubt). It has multiple peak points and a single message. When Greed- Loobh or trying to add too many logical advantages to create a higher degree of Bhed, the multiple creatives start losing their desired effect as boredom seeps in. The audience gets quickly bored as the space becomes predictable, and the involvement and engagement drop.

The GREED of saying it all – HDFC LIFE – DHULA BHAAG GAYA

The initial part DHULA BHAG GAYA is interesting as the story opener. The teaser was off course very interesting announcing the 22nd feb release.

The start episode 1 was brilliant, making you curious about what happens next. But then, other than the reference to Delhi waali Buajee and the decorator refund, it meanders through forced situations that are forced for the brand-referenced logic and benefit to be tagged along. The end episode fizzles out as the audience have already tuned off. It is the greed of trying to put all the advantages in the creative series. Instead, the brand needed to force-prioritise a maximum of 2-3 propositions/advantages and maybe think of a campaign line as the brand line- Sar Uttah kar Jiyo is abrupt and not in sync with the story.

The CENTRAL CHARACTER – Failure of choice- PAISA BAZAR

When in multiple creative, a single character repeatedly appears as the story revolves around the main character Mr Excuse. It naturally starts representing the brand and becomes the protagonist- the brand’s voice. The situations used in the ads are good and very slice of life , but the person declining the loan is the same – hence almost becomes the brand voice. Whereas the brand wants to say simplified, readily available loan. The artist has delivered the expressions quite brilliantly in every situation; however, one proposes that It would have been better for the brand to invest a bit more into the artist and use a different one for each situation.

NETNET–MULTIPLE CREATIVE IS NOT ADVISABLE EVERY TIME.

One must check out and try seeing the multiple creatives in totality, think carefully of the release strategy, sequencing and which one will be the frequency dominator. And maybe scientifically check the interest waxing and waning of the interest and the peak points of engagement before getting on the shoot or deciding the final set. In the absence of such a strict quality check- it will always be recommended to restrict the number of creatives and the number of messages being attempted.