Reliance brings back Campa with Elephant

28 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Reliance Industries relaunches Campa Cola in a completely transformed avatar. A popular brand from the 1970s and 1980s, is now being launched in cola, lemon and orange flavours.

The rebranding echoes brand’s bold & confident personality, where the use of deep purple is complemented by category-defining red in the Campa ‘swoosh’.

The all-new Campa Cola packaging has been conceived by Elephant design-led strategic consultancy.

Said Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder & Director, Elephant: “Rebranding Campa was once in a lifetime opportunity. How many independent brand agencies can claim to develop a megastar cola brand? With the ambition & resources of Reliance team, we had a solid backing for venturing into new ways of bringing the brand to life. As we had a consensus that Campa would be built on the codes of being confident, unpretentious, and highly differentiated, there was no need for creating multiple brands for different flavors as the attitude and promise would remain consistent across all Campa beverages. This would also be a ‘first’ in this category.”

Explains Nidhi Isaac, Director – Brand & Design, Elephant: “We set out to develop a contemporary brand for the confident young India. We believe branding is about helping consumers identify with the product and navigate better; whether through e-commerce or on retail shelves. Our work is always focused on people and guiding them towards the right choices.”