Red FM collaborates with Acko to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

01 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

93.5 Red FM has collaborated with Acko India to celebrate a ‘Welcome Change’ in Mumbai. The campaign is aimed to acknowledge changes that have made Mumbaikars’ life easier, better, simplified, richer in experience, and added value to the overall quality of life.

Led by RJ Malishka on her show Morning No.1, the campaign will run in three phases to praise the spirit of Mumbai. Speaking on the collaboration, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM & Magic FM, said, “Collaborations are ruling out the unilateral approach to businesses. Therefore, in the current ecosystem, partnerships are going to be a determining factor for overall business growth. We are delighted to join forces with ACKO Insurance to upscale the impact of business and get higher visibility to their pragmatic vision. We look forward to being the platform for the sovereign good of the Mumbai city.”

Commenting on the association with Red FM as a part of the larger campaign, Varun Dua, Founder, Acko, said, “Mumbai holds a special place in our hearts as Acko was born here. We chose Mumbai to launch our new brand proposition of ‘Welcome Change’ not only because Mumbai is a strategic market for ACKO but also for the fact that the city has undergone a transformation and has become an example of positive change. We are honored to pay homage to the city and are excited to partner with Red FM, a channel that embodies the spirit of Mumbai. With its exciting and innovative content, we’re sure to strike a chord with the listeners and highlight our proposition of welcome change among them.”