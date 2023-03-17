Rasna launches Summer 2023 TVC campaign

16 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Rasna soft drink concentrate launches a new TVC at the onset of the Indian summer, with their favourite and highly recognised Rasna girl cheering to “We love you Rasna” alongside many guests attending a celebration in the TVC.

Commenting on the launch of the new TVC, Group Chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said: “The new Rasna TVC stands to set a benchmark in all our Rasna TV commercials, with our TVC’s enjoyed by millions in India and abroad. The key message being sent out by the brand is that Rasna is not just a product for children but can be enjoyed by consumers of all ages across demographics. Our aim is to reiterate the fact that Rasna products are enjoyed by consumers from urban cities to villages and everyone in between, whether it be a mid-aged lady or a teenage couple, Rasna is loved by everyone.”