Policybazaar turns customers to brand ambassadors

06 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Given its brand philosophy of #HarFamilyHogiInsured, Policybazaar has unveiled a new campaign. The campaign features three customers from three different cities who were struck by the health issues of their family members.

Said Samir Sethi, VP and Head of Brand Marketing at Policybazaar: “Real customers telling their raw personal accounts is not only extremely relatable, but also breaks the clutter, and creates a compelling brand story. These stories talk of real pains, and real solutions at the moment of truth, and are a testament to the fact that we consistently deliver on our brand promise of quick claim support. We see this campaign driving a strong consumer connection by strengthening trust, that Policybazaar will be there for you at the time you need it the most.”

Added Amit Chhabra, Head, Health and Travel Insurance at Policybazaar: “At a time when health emergencies have seen a sharp rise, these personal stories are a stark reminder to get an adequate protection shield with health insurance. The campaign featuring real customers just reiterates the fact that health issues come unannounced and one needs to be prepared. Policybazaar will relentlessly work towards its mission of helping India’s middle-class deal with death, disease and disability. Through this campaign, we hope the message resonates with millions of people out there who often defer this crucial purchase decision.”