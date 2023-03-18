OTTPlay Premium collaborates with ManoramaMAX

By Our Staff

OTTPlay Premium, AI-powered OTT subscription, recommendation and content discovery platform, has announced its 16th OTT partner – ManoramaMAX, Malayalam OTT that delivers the latest movies, TV serials, programmes, web-series, and news from the home of of MM TV (Malayala Manorama Television).

OTTplay Premium, in collaboration with ManoramaMAX will provide video-on-demand and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services of Malayalam movies, MAX Exclusives, and early access to Mazhavil Manorama programmes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO – OTTPlay said: “We are concentrating our efforts on expanding our pan India presence, with the goal of capturing a share of the rapidly expanding OTT aggregator platforms across languages. With this collaboration, we are aiming to provide a substantial Malayalam content slate to our audience. In accordance with this approach, we aim to offer our OTT viewers with a wide and exclusive content slate in multiple languages. We are collaborating with the most creative OTT platforms to offer a plethora of exclusive content.”

P R Satheesh, CEO – MM TV Ltd added: “MM TV is glad to partner with OTT Play in distributing ManoramaMAX to its end users. ManoramaMAX is the number one OTT in Malayalam with a significant base in Kerala who keep engaging with the platform enjoying over 400 blockbuster movies and 20,000 hours of entertaining content, live news and exciting exclusive web-series. We look forward to a great innings with OTT Play spreading the magic of ManoramaMAX.”