Novopay rebrands as Trustt

10 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Novopay Banking, the banking software arm of Novopay Solutions, has announced a new name Trustt. This change, notes a communique, reflects the company’s focus, evolution, and growth over the years and represents a renewed commitment to delivering cloud-based SaaS digital banking solutions to its customers.

Said Srikanth Nadhamuni – Executive Chairman, Trustt: “We are at the cusp of a transformation journey in financial services through 100% digital journeys be it origination, processing, or servicing various financial products. Our digital lending solutions are being deployed rapidly in our SaaS offering on the cloud. We believe that “Trustt” better represents who we are and what we stand for, and we are excited to share this new chapter with our clients and partners.”

Added Trustt CEO, Gautam Bandyopadhyay:” Over the years, we have continued to innovate and expand our offerings, developing a range of digital banking solutions for banks and financial institutions. Our platform has evolved to include a Digital Lending Platform, Digital Distribution Platform, and Digital Identity Platform, and we have established partnerships with a number of banks and financial institutions. We are excited to build on that foundation with Trustt. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and partners and to building new relationships with our new identity. Trustt underscores that our Customers can trust us with the Technology that they can Bank on.”