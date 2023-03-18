NoBroker.com rolls latest brand campaign

17 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

NoBroker.com, online property portal, has launched a new campaign #SellFasterWith NoBroker, which is targeted at people who are looking at selling their houses.

Speaking on the campaign, Saurabh Garg, Cofounder & Chief Business Officer of NoBroker.com, said: “Selling a property at the right price is a challenging task. It is not easy as involvement of mediators brings in a lot of bias and unnecessary pressures and many times, sellers do not even get the right price. With NoBroker, selling a property is no more a stressful process but a fast, hassle-free, and transparent one. Our relationship managers take care of the end-to-end process from shortlisting buyers, verifying them, and ensuring complete paperwork. NoBroker ensures that there is complete autonomy and independence in the transaction. We understand that buying or selling a property is a big transaction and expectations of both the parties should be aligned to ensure speedy sale transactions.”

The #SellFasterWith NoBroker campaign has been developed in-house by NoBroker.com and will be featured on multiple channels, including TV, Radio, OOH, BTL, FB, YT, Google over the 6 weeks. The video for the campaign can be found here: