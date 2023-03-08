Nissan Motor appoints Naraayan Kannan as Director Communications

08 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Nissan Motor has appointed Naraayan Kannan as Director Communications for Nissan India. In his new role, he will be a member of the Management Committee (MC) for India, responsible for managing internal and external communications, public relations, and will play an important part in strengthening Nissan’s brand image in India.

Naraayan Kannan will report to Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations, and Katherine Zachary, Region Vice President – AMIEO Communications, and will work closely with the Nissan Leadership Team, including the managing directors of Nissan India entities. He will be based in Gurgaon, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL’s) headquarters.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said: “We are pleased to welcome Naraayan to the Nissan India family. Backed by his extensive experience in public relations, public advocacy, and government affairs, Naraayan will play an important role in delivering communications strategies to accelerate Nissan India’s transformation. We are extremely confident that his expertise and in-depth knowledge of communications and prior experience with the brand will help further drive the communication priorities of Nissan India.”