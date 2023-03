Nickelodeon rolls out another edition of pro-social initiative

14 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Nickelodeon’s latest edition of its global pro-socio initiative ‘Together For Good’ encourages kids to celebrate their individuality and believe that they are #OneOfAKind.

Speaking on the latest edition of Together For Good, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said: “Nickelodeon as a brand believes that every child is special, unique and worthy of celebrating. Keeping this brand belief at the core of all that we do, this year’s’ ‘Together For Good’ focuses on imbibing self-acceptance and self-love among kids. In a day and age of severe stress and comparisons that kids are faced with, we are hopeful that our initiative with the powerful message of ‘You are #OneOfAKind’ will strike a chord and help them tackle the curveballs that life inevitably throws at them.”