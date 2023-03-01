Nickelodeon announces Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Kids’ entertainment leaders Nickelodeon has announced the 2022 edition of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. Although the dates are not revealed so far, some new categories have been added, in keeping with current consumption patterns of kids.

Speaking on KCA 2022, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, “Over the years, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has not just carved a space for itself with kids but also with the A-listers of Bollywood, TV, Sports and several other spaces as they aspire to be the kid’s favourites. The nominees look forward to winning the coveted Nickelodeon Blimp and the heart of their young fans. It is truly a precious award for many, just like it is truly a special initiative for us. We are confident of presenting yet another power-packed edition of KCA that truly collaborates, creates, and celebrates with our young viewers.”

Added Sonali Bhattacharya, Head – Marketing, Kids TV Network, Viacom18: “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has always been about putting the power in the hands of kids. With the proposition of #It’sAllAboutYou, we have remained true to that promise and reimagined KCA to meaningfully connect with this generation of screenagers. This year’s edition is completely platform and format agnostic and will reach out to kids with innovative experience across screens. We are looking forward to this year’s edition and are certain that it will strike the right chord with our young audience.”