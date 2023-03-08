New campaign by Meesho

08 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Meesho, e-commerce marketplace, launches campaign for International Women’s Day. The #NoBiasInBusiness aims to dispel stereotypes and celebrate women in business from all walks of life.

Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth at Meesho said: “Socioeconomic equity and women empowerment have always been at the core of Meesho’s philosophy. These are equally vital for accomplishing our ambitious dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, which is built on inclusion and empowerment. Through our campaign, ‘Class of 2023’, we are bringing to life stories of women-led businesses from all corners of the country, who have charted their own path, built successful businesses and created a myriad of employment opportunities in their local communities. We hope this will inspire more women to chase their dreams with #NoBiasInBusiness.”