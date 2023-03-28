Nabendu Bhattacharyya launches new agency

27 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder of Milestone Brandcom and one of the seniormost OOH professionals in the country, has announced the launch of his new company: Ideacafe.agency.

Notes a communique: “Ideacafe.agency. (written ideacafe.agency.) promises to be a new age independent company that redefines the ‘brewing’ of ideas… Ideacafe’s aspirations are much bigger than being just another out of home agency and revolve around doing OOH the right way that is idea-driven and data-led.”

Joining Bhattacharyya are two co-founders, Hanoz Patel and Abhishek Kabra, both specialists in the space who were part of the Milestone Brandcom journey.

Said Bhattacharyya: “I am super thrilled to announce the setting up of this new age independent company ideacafe.agency. will concentrate on building ideas and content across all spectrums of the brand communication space. I have always believed in creating disruptive, clutter-breaking ideas and bringing them alive to make a difference in a brands growth trajectory and will continue spearheading the same ahead.” The new agency has set up offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.