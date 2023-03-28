MS Dhoni shakes a leg Orient fans

27 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Orient Electric Limited has launched a new TVC featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni to promote its BLDC range of fans.

Said Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric: “At Orient, we have been at the forefront of developing and promoting products and solutions that are good for our consumers and for the environment. Our wide range of BEE 5-star rated BLDC fans that provide up to 50% saving on electricity bills without compromising on air delivery and aesthetics is a step in that direction. We have great confidence in the potential of BLDC fans as the future of the industry which has been beautifully captured in our new campaign ‘’Orient BLDC Ghoomega, Toh India Jhoomega’. It is an earnest effort from our side at encouraging the entire country to switch to and groove to the benefits of BLDC fans. And with MS Dhoni adding his unparalleled charisma and charm to the campaign with his helicopter shot styled hook step, this film is certainly a treat for the eyes. I am sure this will grab viewers’ attention and create a lot of excitement about Orient BLDC fans.”

Added Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract India: “There’s no better feeling than when you switch on a fan and that cool, calming breeze hits you in the face. And for Orient’s new campaign, we made good on this insight. The brief was clear from the beginning. In a market where every competitor is talking about the functionality of BLDC fans, how can Orient stand out? For a brand that has a rich legacy and has always been known for innovation, something simple just wouldn’t cut it. We had to establish Orient as a leader in the category. So, we decided to capture that joyous moment when you switch on a fan and marry it with a catchy, energetic jingle. Taking a page from MSD’s book, we devised an elegant dance hook and created a TVC which had MSD breaking into a dance for the first-time-ever in a commercial. In the process, we managed to capture the pulse of the country while ensuring that Orient becomes synonymous with the BLDC category.”