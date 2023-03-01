Manoj Bajpayee partners with ManipalCigna Health Insurance

01 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Manoj Bajpayee features in a promotional ad campaign for ManipalCigna Health Insurance. The actor is also a brand ambassador of the Company and aims to spread the message about the value of health insurance. He mentioned that ManipalCigna’s rich expertise lies in offering several innovative features and fully loaded health insurance products to take care of medical emergencies and accidents. It is always a great approach to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances in life.

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has launched a series of humorous new brand films featuring how he is mixing up his dialogue. His passion towards the expert health insurance brand does seem justified though, as when you get superior benefits with ManipalCigna Health Insurance you wouldn’t remember anything else. Because “Isse accha Health Insurance Expert aur Kahan!”