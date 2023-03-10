Makani Creatives appoints Suchana Sarkar as CBO

09 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Makani Creatives, advertising and creative agency, appoints Suchana Sarkar as Chief Brand Officer (CBO). In this role, Sarkar will be responsible for overseeing the company’s brand strategy, marketing campaigns, and overall brand experience.

Said Aejaz Khan, CEO, Makani Creatives: “We are excited to welcome Suchana Sarkar to our team as Chief Brand Officer,” “With her extensive experience in building and elevating global brands, we are confident that she will be a great asset in our company’s transformational journey.”