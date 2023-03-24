Magicbricks launches multi-city campaign

24 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Magicbricks, property portal, has launched a multi-city, omnichannel marketing campaign #OurCityOurHome to celebrate the growth engines for real estate and reiterate its commitment to partnering home seekers to find their dream homes in these cities.

The campaign unveils video trilogy celebrating Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as real estate growth engines. According to Magicbricks Research, in 2022, 80% of potential home buyers searched for apartments, up from 67% in 2021, and Bengaluru was the most searched city in India for purchasing properties.

Elaborating on the campaign, Devarshy R. Ganguly, Head of Marketing, Magicbricks said: “For more than 15 years, we at Magicbricks have been serving customers throughout the country in their quest for a home. As the cities have evolved, so have we, and have grown and gained deep insights into the evolving needs of our customers. Consequently, we are ideally placed to partner with home seekers in making this important decision. This campaign is a reflection of our deep understanding of these cities and how we are best placed to serve as the gateway for customers to find their dream homes.”