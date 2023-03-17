Lux Cozi ropes in Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassador

16 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Lux Industries Limited, innerwear manufacturers, has roped in actor Vijay Deverakonda as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi for the South market. It has launched a new 30-second TVC campaign titled ‘Super Feel’ created by Yellow Beetle Films.

Said Ashok Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries: “Lux Cozi has witnessed remarkable growth since its inception and has been keeping a stronghold in the inner garment sector by its constant innovation and marketing strategies to connect with the audience. Being a consumer-driven brand, we believe in appointing brand ambassadors who help our customers connect better with us. We are confident that Vijay’s onboarding as an ambassador of Lux Cozi, will help us to collaborate better with our consumers in the South.”

Added Deven Munjal, Director, Yellow Beetle Films: “While working on the ad, the only thing we focused on was the word ‘feel’. Lux Cozi being an undergarment brand, has always focussed on comforting the consumers with a feel-good factor when one wears it. We curated the TVC keeping that in mind. We thoroughly enjoyed working with Vijay and making the TVC; we hope that it will be loved by every single consumer as well.”