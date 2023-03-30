Lee Cooper launches summer campaign

29 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Lee Cooper fashion brand has launched its Summer Campaign for 2023, with the theme “Life Is Out There”. To promote the campaign, Lee Cooper has launched a series of digital and social media activities, including a video campaign, influencer collaborations, and hashtag campaign #LifeIsOutThere.

The campaign encourages people to step out of their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and live their lives to the fullest.

Conceptualised by Makani Creatives Executive Creative Director Copy – Anant Medepalli said: “Lee Cooper was the go to denim brand for rockstars. Rebellion and experimentation are woven into the brand. We have given rebellion a fresh spin. With a vibrant campaign and film that exude energy. There are no directions in life. As the song goes, live for the flow and your heart shows the way. Life’s out there. It’s about exploring new places. It’s also about leaving your comfort zone and embracing all that life offers.”

Jayesh Sali, Head of Marketing, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, added: “We want to inspire people to embrace the spirit of adventure and explore all the exciting things the world has to offer. This Film also talks about how a group of friends are going on a road trip, hitting the beach, or just enjoying a day out with friends, we want to help you look and feel your best.”