Kapil Dev to endorse QMS MAS as brand ambassador

17 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

QMS MAS (Medical Allied Services), onboarded Kapil Dev as its brand ambassador. Continuing their association further, the platform has also rolled out their new advertisement Q Devices. The company provides customised scientific solutions for healthcare promotion to customers.

Speaking about the ad and the vision of the brand, Dr Guddi Makhija, the co-founder of QMS MAS, said: “As a company, we place the welfare of the customer above everything. Reliability, servicing, quality assurance and innovation are some of the core values of QMS MAS, and Kapil Dev is the true embodiment of these virtues. He was thus our first choice. We feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our customers and care deeply about their health and well-being, so we needed an icon with whom everyone could relate. We think the audience can connect with Kapil because of his warmth and confidence; this is very important for us as a brand. He will help us realise our aim of bringing smiles to each and every life.”