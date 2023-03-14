KamaSutra creates virtual museum on Metaverse

14 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Kamasutra, sexual wellness brand from Raymond Consumer Care Limited (RCCL), creates ‘Kamaverse’, a virtual museum on the Metaverse. Targeted at GenZ, this offering chronicles the ancient Indian history on sexuality, eroticism and emotional fulfilment in life with a fresh outlook, thanks to the revolutionary technological advancements the Web3 era.

Kamaverse is a collaborative effort of RCCL; Madison Media and eCultify.

Speaking about Kamasutra’s latest disruption, Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer, RCCL, said: “Kamasutra has always been a pioneer in the sexual wellness category. Guided by the brand purpose of ‘Unleashing Confident Lovers’, we created a contemporary and innovative space on the Metaverse called the Kamaverse – another first in the sexual wellness category. This one-of-a-kind space is a virtual museum experience with different zones that chronicles ancient KamaSutra with a modern and fresh outlook and also a platform to explore and engage the young consumers enabling them to ‘Make Love Like Never Before’. We also created a virtual Influencer – Kamya – present inside the Space to guide the users through the zones. We are pleased and confident that with Kamaverse’s appeal and modern outlook – a safe space for both pleasure and education that the young consumers would greatly benefit.”

Vandana Ramakrishna, COO, Madison Media, Ace, added: “The launch of Kamasutra’s own Metaverse campaign is yet another success story delivered in collaboration with RCCL, Madison Media and eCultify. Madison Loop Team has worked hard to create interactive and immersive experiences for their audiences through their content, which keeps the target hooked and booked throughout the campaign. eCultify has been a reliable partner for artistic design and for creating one-of-a-kind experiences for mobile and desktop users. eCultify and Madison Loop’s effortless alignment to our vision and smart execution make success story creation much easier just before the launch.”

Founders of eCultify Mayur Khatwani and Vivek Kumar said: “We have created multiple Metaverse experiences for our clients, but the one for Kamasutra has, by far, been the most satisfying (pun intended). The creative vision brought in by the Madison World’s team and RCCL helped us craft this one-of-a-kind experience that we cannot wait to share with the world! We have been able to let our minds run free and execute our ideas which most other brands might not allow us to do. We are looking forward to a longer-term collaboration with both Madison World and RCCL.”