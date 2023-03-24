Kalyan Jewellers ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

24 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Kalyan Jewellers has announced the appointment of Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador for the South, representing Kalyan’s lifestyle segment.

Commenting on the appointment, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said: “We are thrilled to have Rashmika Mandanna as our brand ambassador for the Telugu, Kannada and Tamil Nadu markets. Together will Kalyani Priyadarshan, she will be the face of our lifestyle jewellery line up, and we are confident that her popularity and appeal will help us connect with a wider audience and strengthen our brand further.”