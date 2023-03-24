Today's Top Stories
- Ranjona Banerji: Things have never been so bad…
- IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as COO
- WPP launches 3rd Edition of the ‘Mirum India MarTech Report’
- Haldiram’s rolls out Navratri menu with campaign
- Star Bharat returns to 5-Day programming
- Magicbricks launches multi-city campaign
- Kalyan Jewellers ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There are various types of blessings you hear… Aayushmaan Bhavah, Kirtimaan Bhava, Vijayi Bhavah. What kind of ‘blessing’ would you given an A&M professional?
- Not at all Quiet on the OTT Front
- Shemaroo partners with Web3 Consultancy Capital Block
- A23 gaming platform launches new brand films
- 82.5 launches Ghadi campaign
Videos