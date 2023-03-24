IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as COO

By Our Staff

IndiaCast, multi-platform Content Asset Monetization entity, has appointed Piyush Goyal as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In his new role, Goyal will closely work with the operating heads of TV News, Entertainment and Sports businesses of the Network18 Group. He will report into Network18’s Managing Director Rahul Joshi.

Jointly owned by TV18 & Viacom18, IndiaCast brings Indian content to viewers across the globe. The company’s mandate includes Domestic Distribution, Placement Services, International Channel Distribution & Advertising Sales, New Media (digital) Distribution and Content Syndication for all the group company (TV18, Viacom18, A+E Networks|TV18) channels and content.

Commenting on his new role, Piyush Goyal said: “I am extremely thrilled and look forward to spearheading Indiacast. It’s home coming for me at Indiacast after 10 years. With the ever changing landscape in the media industry, there could not have been a better time to be part of this vibrant and fastest-growing media conglomerate.”