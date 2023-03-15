India Today Conclave is back with its 20th edition

By Our Staff

India Today Conclave 2023 is back with its 20th edition. The conclave is being held in Delhi on March 17 and 18. It will be attended by top heads of state from the political, judicial, and entertainment worlds. PM Modi, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and film superstar Ramcharan will address the conclave. Others from various fields will also be a part of this event.