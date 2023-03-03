IAA Olive Crown jury announced

03 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) announced its jury to judge entries received for the Olive Crown Awards this year.

Said Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India: “The Olive Crown Awards are in their 14th year now and have been widely acclaimed. It is befitting that these meaningful awards are judged by a stellar jury including Bobby Pawar, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India; K V Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer Nihilent Hypercollective, Nihilent Ltd; Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer , Mullen Lintas; Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB & Carlton D’Silva, Co-Founder, Musemakers & House of Awe.”

Added Olive Crown Awards Chairperson Janak Sarda: “The fact that most of the distinguished jury members have judged these awards multiple times is a testimony to the value of the Olive Crowns. I am also very happy that we have received entries from all over India, as well as from Bangladesh, Nepal, Romania and Indonesia.”

The awards presentation ceremony will be held in Mumbai on 5th.April 2023.