Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash rolls out new TVC

10 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash rolls out a new TVC. The campaign conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, Bengaluru (Part of Ogilvy Group, A WPP Company), intends to break the beauty stereotypes and delivers the message that every face that glows naturally.

Gayatri Kabilan, Category Manager – Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, said: “Beauty is wonderfully diverse in terms of skin tones, and it needs to be appreciated and celebrated. Through our new Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash campaign, we want to encourage everyone to embrace their individuality and feel beautiful in their own skin. It gives us immense satisfaction in contributing to bringing this much-needed change in society.”

Naveen Raman, EVP – South, 82.5 Communications, India, added: “The category codes around glow in India is skewed towards fairer and lighter skin as key benefits. We wanted to put forward Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash’s progressive point of view on glow, which is to encourage every woman to glow the way she would like to and celebrate her.”