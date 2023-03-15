Hilton India appoints Reema Singh as Director of Communications

The Hilton Hotel Group appoints Reema Singh as Director of Communications – India. In her new role, she will lead the internal, external and crisis communications for Hilton in India. Additionally, she will be responsible for development of communication strategies and initiatives to support Hilton’s corporate, brand, commercial and development strategic priorities in the country.

Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Hilton, India, said: “Reema joins us during a phase where Hilton is aggressively expanding its footprint in the country and delivering best in-class experiences across portfolio. Her in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape and knowledge across diverse industries will support Hilton’s ambitious expansion plans in India. She will take a lead in driving strategic business conversations to further strengthen our positioning in India.”