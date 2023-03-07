Havas gets Tarun Jha as CEO, Havas Creative India

06 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Havas Group India has announced the appointment of Tarun Jha as Chief Executive Officer of Havas Creative India, which includes agencies Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata). Jha, in his most recent position, was Head of Marketing at Škoda Auto India, where he spent 15 years. He was leading the Marketing and Product Planning function for the Indian market, setting marketing and communications strategy. He will report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India.

Commenting on the appointment, Barua said: “Over the last four years, Havas Creative Group India has evolved from a one-client agency into an integrated network of 7 agencies, including Havas Worldwide India, Havas CX, Think Havas, Conran Design Group Mumbai, Shobiz Havas, Cake India and Havas QED. Today, these agencies handle an enviable roster of marquee clients including Reckitt, Dabur, Tata, Citroën, P&G, Nestle, IKEA and several others. Our momentum is unparalleled, as evidenced by the consistent #1 ranking on the creative agency list in R3 New Business League in 2022. As Havas Creative Group India gears up for a new phase of growth, it was imperative to have someone such as Tarun, with an insider’s perspective, helming the new direction the network takes, truly pushing the envelope of what Havas Creative India can achieve in terms of client-first approaches and meaningful, innovative business solutions.”