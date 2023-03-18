Havas Creative India appoints Anirban Mozumdar as CSO

17 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Havas Creative India has announced the appointment of Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), close on the heels of appointment of Tarun Jha as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anirban will lead the strategy function of Havas Creative India. Based out of the Gurgaon village, he will work closely with Tarun and Anupama Ramaswamy, CCO, Havas Worldwide India.

Said Bobby Pawar, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer at Havas Group: “At Havas, we believe that the future belongs to brands that make a meaningful difference to people and the societies, and our conviction is supported by the results of our annual global Meaningful Brands study. Anirban has extensive advertising and marketing consulting expertise and a passion for high-impact solutions, which is why we are thrilled to have him lead Havas Creative India’s strategic function.”

Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Creative India, added: “Havas Creative India has been scripting an incredible growth story over the last few years. From a single-client agency, Havas Creative India has grown to a network of 6 agencies. Our diversified portfolio of offerings are exactly what marketers are looking for in this constantly evolving industry, and we will be bringing in more specialist divisions soon. Anirban’s induction will further strengthen the team, alongside Bobby and Anupama, our two strong creative pillars, to propel us into a new era of growth.”