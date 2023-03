Hardik bats for LenDenClub

10 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending platform LenDenClub announced that it has collaborated with star cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.

Speaking on the association, Bhavin Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub said: ‘As a company, we have constantly been evolving to provide the best returns to our customers that transcend from understanding the customer sentiments to creating developments that encourage investing in P2P lending. We wanted to team up with someone who can resonate with LenDenClub as a brand. Having an all-rounder like Hardik on board will help us enhance our vision of ‘maximum returns and mitigate risk’ since he is not just an international sports icon, but also an inspiration to many who delivered on occasion when required.”