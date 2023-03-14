Hammer electronic devices rolls out new campaign

14 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Hammer smart home electronic devices rolls out a new campaign. Since its participation in the inaugural season of Shark Tank India, the company aims to expand across all major categories to cater to growing needs of customers.

Commenting on the successful escalation of the company, Rohit Nandwani said: “We are deeply gratified by the overwhelmingly positive response and unwavering support demonstrated by our valued customers. We take pride in stating that despite our humble origins, we have accomplished substantial surges in popularity. We are thrilled to announce we are making big moves to direct our efforts toward our segment’s creme de la creme. With a series of exciting product launches lined up throughout the year, we are committed to meeting this objective. Our customers have been highly appreciative of our products, and their support has been a source of inspiration for us. We aim to build upon this trust and appreciation by consistently delivering innovative and quality products in the coming years.”