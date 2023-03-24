Haldiram’s rolls out Navratri menu with campaign

24 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Haldiram’s launches its Navratra delights menu to fulfil all your navratra cravings. Brand has unveiled, “Flavor Wala Fast” campaign with sumptuous recipes with unbeatable taste. Serving the most hygienically prepared Navratri meal, Haldiram’s is one of the first restaurants to start with Navratra’s special delicacies.

Unveiling the new menu, Divya Batra, Head of Marketing at Haldiram’s, said:“It is time to fast with room for enough flavours as you cherish the meal by the end of the day. To make the fasting journey scrumptious throughout navratra’s, we at Haldiram’s have unveiled the specially curated Navratri menu which includes the celebrated fasting snacks to filling, wholesome dishes without making you feel guilty. Visit your nearest Haldiram’s restaurant or order online on Zomato to try these lip-smacking creations.”