Godrej unveils Kala Hit Mini anti-mosquito spray

10 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), has unveiled Kala Hit Mini, an anti-mosquito spray solution. The new TVC conceptualized by Bates CHI & Partners emphasises how the product offers instant protection during high-mosquito infestation at an economical price of INR 50.

Speaking about the campaign Shekhar Saurabh, Category Head – Household Insecticide, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said: “As lower income households have smaller rooms, expensive LPG based aerosol spray (designed for big rooms) is not the most suitable solution for them. To make the format affordable, HIT took the inspiration from no-gas deodorants and developed Kala HIT Mini no-gas spray. This product makes safe & smoke-free mosquito protection accessible for everyone especially lower income households. The TVC campaign is conceptualized to spread awareness of this format as well as highlight how this innovation empowers people to be protected from mosquitoes.”