Euronics renews Hrithik contract

03 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Euronics, a washroom automation accessory brand, has renewed its brand endorsement contract with Hrithik Roshan for another two years.

Commenting on the renewal of this partnership, Abhishek Jain, Director, Euronics, said: “Hrithik Roshan embodies the brand’s core values of innovation, style and performance, and has been instrumental in building Euronics’s brand image over the years. Hrithik’s immense popularity and mass appeal have helped Euronics reach out to a wider audience and set a stronger foothold in the highly competitive Indian building material industry. This renewed partnership is a testament to the strong relationship between Euronics and Hrithik Roshan and is expected to drive continued success for the brand in the coming years.”